What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Alamo Group Q4 Earnings?

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Alamo Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamo Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.53 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alamo Group’s FY2026 earnings at $11.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALG. Baird R W raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered Alamo Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.33.

Alamo Group stock opened at $164.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.09. Alamo Group has a one year low of $157.07 and a one year high of $233.29.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.55 million. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.45%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

In other news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $555,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,984.47. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. R Squared Ltd lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 95,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after acquiring an additional 33,042 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 474.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 34,071 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

