Q1 Earnings Forecast for Genmab A/S Issued By HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Genmab A/S in a report released on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.40 million. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 863.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,692 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 13.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.