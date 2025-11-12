JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATAT. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Atour Lifestyle has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 45.66% and a net margin of 16.52%. Atour Lifestyle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Headwater Capital Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter worth $6,766,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

