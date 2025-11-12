Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Guggenheim

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSKY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus initiated coverage on Paramount Skydance in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Skydance currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

NASDAQ PSKY opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. Paramount Skydance has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSKY. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,315,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others.

