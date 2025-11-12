Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Guggenheim

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.42% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSKY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus initiated coverage on Paramount Skydance in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Skydance currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.91.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Paramount Skydance
Paramount Skydance Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Skydance
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSKY. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,315,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Paramount Skydance
Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Skydance
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Occidental Petroleum is a Buy in Q4 2025
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks With Rebound Potential This Earnings Season
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Amazon Is One of the Clearest Buys If the Market Dips Again
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Skydance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Skydance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.