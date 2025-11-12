Stifel Canada Has Bullish Outlook for CVE:STC Q2 Earnings

Sangoma Technologies Corporation (CVE:STC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

