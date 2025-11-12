Northland Capmk Comments on CNH Industrial Q1 Earnings

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a report issued on Monday, November 10th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%.CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNH. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNH

CNH Industrial Stock Up 3.0%

NYSE:CNH opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.52. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNH. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in CNH Industrial by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 218.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 923.2% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.