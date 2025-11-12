OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight Rating

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OUT. TD Cowen raised OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research set a $24.00 price objective on OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. OUTFRONT Media has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.82.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 6.86%.The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. OUTFRONT Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Viii Gp Llc sold 8,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $151,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,913,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,983,462.78. The trade was a 48.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Emilio Bonanni sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $79,961.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,814.60. This represents a 49.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 60.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 124,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 46,946 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 3rd quarter worth $813,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 14.2% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 7,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

