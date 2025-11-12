Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SHOO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $26.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.31. Steven Madden has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.89 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 3.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Steven Madden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.460 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 231.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,298,000 after buying an additional 384,979 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 41.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 81,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Steven Madden by 73.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 14,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

