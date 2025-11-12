Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Upgraded by Citizens Jmp to Outperform Rating

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apyx Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of APYX opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $151.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 158.22% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. Apyx Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 9.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the third quarter worth $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

