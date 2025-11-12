Wealth Quarterback LLC Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 3,330.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 73,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 71,004 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 338,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,459,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,562,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $765,846,000 after buying an additional 143,376 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FANG shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $148.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $186.07. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 27.32%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.