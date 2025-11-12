Wealth Alliance LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 391.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,985 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 85.8% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of VXF opened at $210.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.08 and a 200-day moving average of $198.01.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

