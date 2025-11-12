Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,538 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 25,553 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 86,071.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,475,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,249 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $727,905,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,690,000 after buying an additional 1,094,327 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,716,000 after buying an additional 865,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,649,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $542,796,000 after acquiring an additional 457,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cigna Group from $428.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cigna Group from $354.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price target on Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cigna Group from $383.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.73.

Cigna Group Stock Up 3.7%

NYSE CI opened at $267.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.28. Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.51 and a one year high of $350.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.51 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Cordani acquired 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares in the company, valued at $38,201,317.80. The trade was a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,354,600. This represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

