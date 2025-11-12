Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 85,900 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $115,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,095,550,000 after purchasing an additional 949,735,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,497,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,259,000 after buying an additional 128,207 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,371,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,990,000 after acquiring an additional 542,493 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,953,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,616,000 after acquiring an additional 523,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,508,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,586,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Phillip Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $88.50. The firm has a market cap of $270.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day moving average is $79.67.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

