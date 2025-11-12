Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $145.92 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy $ES

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,293,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,635 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $145,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,961,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,792,559,000 after buying an additional 351,780 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,209,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,068,901,000 after acquiring an additional 739,448 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,952,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,294,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,036,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,920,000 after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,702,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,177,000 after purchasing an additional 185,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,129 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $300,467.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,839.55. This trade represents a 11.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Loretta D. Keane bought 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,020.31. The trade was a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE ES opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $75.25.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 10.22%.Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.70.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

