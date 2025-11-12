Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,261 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $95,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 270.0% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.08.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $439.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 293.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $425.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.68. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

