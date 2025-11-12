Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $84.42 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 38,462 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $84,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of TMUS opened at $211.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.41 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.69 and a 200-day moving average of $236.35.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $17,520,760.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 636,271,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,621,487,399.88. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,043,381 shares of company stock valued at $489,095,047. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 24th. Williams Trading set a $263.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.