Wealth Alliance LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May $PMAY

Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 246.8% in the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 8.9%

PMAY opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $38.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $658.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.