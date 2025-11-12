Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Stock Holdings Increased by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,624,000 after buying an additional 157,372 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,458,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,684 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,766,000 after acquiring an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,022,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,742 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 751,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,829,000 after acquiring an additional 42,557 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $287.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $298.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.50 and a 200-day moving average of $282.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

