Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $1.88 Million Position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,559 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.86.

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

