Tobam Takes $341,000 Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Tobam purchased a new position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 503.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,896,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $128,477,000 after buying an additional 1,582,257 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 409,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $231,808,000 after purchasing an additional 572,533 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in CVS Health by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 565,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 311,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 708,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,999,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $79.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average of $69.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 700.00%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

