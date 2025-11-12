Tobam Sells 13,438 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Tobam cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,438 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Fortinet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 194,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Fortinet by 120.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 692,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,191,000 after purchasing an additional 378,131 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $55,825,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 213.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,158,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,492,000 after buying an additional 788,436 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $114.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $13,710,537.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.82.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

