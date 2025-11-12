Tobam Buys 7,932 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Tobam increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 2.9% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 39.0% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 13,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,004,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,996,000 after acquiring an additional 547,211 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 29,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in AT&T by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 17,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

AT&T Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of T stock opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

