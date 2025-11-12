Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,438,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.17% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $2,270,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Barclays set a $183.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $152.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.02. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,672.19. This represents a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total transaction of $161,545.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,992.96. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,587 shares of company stock worth $3,989,936. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.