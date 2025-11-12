Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 196,475 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,684,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,475 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.58% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $2,762,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 225.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,803,000 after purchasing an additional 727,714 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.7% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 218,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,692,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48,212.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,629,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,845,000 after buying an additional 2,623,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $181.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.66. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.18 and a one year high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $222.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $233.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $243.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

