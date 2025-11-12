Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,168,288 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.19% of Uber Technologies worth $4,258,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,353 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,401,873,000 after buying an additional 720,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $995,801,000 after buying an additional 394,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.55.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $122.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

