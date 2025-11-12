Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. City State Bank grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 77.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $104.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.00. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.47 and a 52 week high of $114.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.53 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPM. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

