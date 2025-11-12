Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,353 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Paychex were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 40.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 94.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $111.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.00 and its 200-day moving average is $139.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.16 and a 12 month high of $161.24.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stephens raised shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Paychex from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paychex from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

