Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF $VAW

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.7%

VAW stock opened at $198.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $161.43 and a twelve month high of $213.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.72.

Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

