ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $16.41 Million Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,817 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $16,409,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $30,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 128.4% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 15,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.80, for a total transaction of $4,798,441.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,542.40. The trade was a 15.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 277,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $85,870,774.08. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 487,658 shares of company stock valued at $154,461,520. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of COIN opened at $304.01 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.