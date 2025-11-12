Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $367,000 Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BALT. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Up 7.0%

BATS:BALT opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $32.34.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

