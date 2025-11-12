Block (NYSE:XYZ) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

XYZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Block from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Block from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Get Block alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on XYZ

Block Stock Down 1.4%

XYZ stock opened at $65.85 on Monday. Block has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.11.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Block will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $97,856.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 282,924 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,441.56. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $30,356.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 126,806 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,284.62. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 119,041 shares of company stock valued at $9,052,531 over the last 90 days. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.