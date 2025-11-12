PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Parker-Hannifin worth $196,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $858.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $866.72. The company has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $762.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $717.96.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $852.00.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

