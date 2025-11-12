Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $287,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 2,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 206,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,057,000 after buying an additional 30,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $946.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $971.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,013.92. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $893.99 and a 52 week high of $1,227.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.26. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,061.57.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

