Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,372 Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,465,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,975,681,000 after acquiring an additional 359,841 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,935,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $785,071,000 after purchasing an additional 880,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,397,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,109,000 after acquiring an additional 63,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $233.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $258.13.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.89.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $5,085,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,629.35. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $719,406.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 142,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,821,269.91. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 62,240 shares of company stock worth $15,301,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

