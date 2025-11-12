SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.64 and traded as high as C$26.79. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$26.78, with a volume of 184,725 shares.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.25 to C$27.10 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.75 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.93.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a canadian fully integrated commercial and residential REITs, with approximately 174 strategically located properties in communities across the country. The company is developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties, under it’s wholly-owned residential sub-brand, SmartLiving.
