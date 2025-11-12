Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and traded as high as $22.00. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 8,793 shares changing hands.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a market cap of $93.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Increases Dividend

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Jeffersonville Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 461.0%. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

