Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and traded as high as $11.69. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.6750, with a volume of 872,833 shares traded.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks With Rebound Potential This Earnings Season
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Amazon Is One of the Clearest Buys If the Market Dips Again
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.