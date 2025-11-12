Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and traded as high as $11.69. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.6750, with a volume of 872,833 shares traded.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 279,572 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,302,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 123,241 shares in the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 638.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 1,254,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after buying an additional 1,084,569 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,225,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after buying an additional 88,867 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

