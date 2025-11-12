Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.63 and traded as high as C$11.53. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$11.14, with a volume of 85,665 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on RAY.A shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Stingray Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$770.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45.

Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments namely the Broadcasting and commercial music segment and Radio segment.

