Gear4music (LON:G4M) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 292.51 and traded as high as GBX 310. Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 310, with a volume of 63,498 shares trading hands.

Gear4music Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £67.06 million, a PE ratio of 84.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 292.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 234.09.

About Gear4music

Operating from a Head Office in York, Distribution Centres in York, Bacup, Sweden, Germany, Ireland & Spain, and showrooms in York, Bacup, Sweden & Germany, the Group sells own-brand musical instruments and music equipment alongside premium third-party brands including Fender, Yamaha and Roland, to customers ranging from beginners to musical enthusiasts and professionals, in the UK, Europe and the Rest of the World.

Having developed its own e-commerce platform, with multilingual, multicurrency websites delivering to over 190 countries, the Group continues to build its overseas presence.

