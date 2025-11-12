Gear4music (LON:G4M) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 292.51 and traded as high as GBX 310. Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 310, with a volume of 63,498 shares trading hands.
Gear4music Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £67.06 million, a PE ratio of 84.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 292.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 234.09.
About Gear4music
Having developed its own e-commerce platform, with multilingual, multicurrency websites delivering to over 190 countries, the Group continues to build its overseas presence.
