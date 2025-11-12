Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as high as C$0.87. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 9,270 shares.
Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of C$89.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.94.
About Rock Tech Lithium
Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.
