Financial Review: Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) vs. SunHydrogen (OTCMKTS:HYSR)

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) and SunHydrogen (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and SunHydrogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies N/A -216.56% -98.27% SunHydrogen N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and SunHydrogen”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $41,135.00 139.55 -$9.13 million ($3.67) -0.45 SunHydrogen N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -1.61

SunHydrogen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies. SunHydrogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ascent Solar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and SunHydrogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 SunHydrogen 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of SunHydrogen shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of SunHydrogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About SunHydrogen

SunHydrogen, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. Its SunHydrogen panels used to produce renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity, fuel cells, and other applications. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc. and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc. in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Coralville, Iowa.

