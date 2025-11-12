Synaptogenix (TAOX) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:TAOX – Get Free Report) is one of 451 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Synaptogenix to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synaptogenix and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptogenix N/A -$12.77 million -0.38 Synaptogenix Competitors $440.93 million -$69.10 million -9.74

Synaptogenix’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Synaptogenix. Synaptogenix is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptogenix 1 0 0 0 1.00 Synaptogenix Competitors 4798 9965 16004 371 2.38

This is a summary of recent ratings for Synaptogenix and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 120.78%. Given Synaptogenix’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synaptogenix has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Synaptogenix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Synaptogenix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Synaptogenix has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptogenix’s competitors have a beta of 10.24, indicating that their average share price is 924% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Synaptogenix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptogenix N/A -277.76% -150.79% Synaptogenix Competitors -2,625.49% -359.57% -43.35%

Summary

Synaptogenix competitors beat Synaptogenix on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease. Synaptogenix, Inc. has licensing agreements with Stanford University; Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

