Head-To-Head Comparison: Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) versus Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)

Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) and Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Barloworld pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Carlisle Companies pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Carlisle Companies pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend for 48 consecutive years. Carlisle Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Barloworld alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of Carlisle Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Carlisle Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Barloworld has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carlisle Companies has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Barloworld and Carlisle Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barloworld 0 0 0 0 0.00 Carlisle Companies 1 5 4 0 2.30

Carlisle Companies has a consensus target price of $386.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.33%. Given Carlisle Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carlisle Companies is more favorable than Barloworld.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barloworld and Carlisle Companies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barloworld $2.26 billion 0.51 $102.60 million N/A N/A Carlisle Companies $5.02 billion 2.66 $1.31 billion $17.63 18.08

Carlisle Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Barloworld.

Profitability

This table compares Barloworld and Carlisle Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barloworld N/A N/A N/A Carlisle Companies 15.48% 39.10% 15.73%

Summary

Carlisle Companies beats Barloworld on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barloworld

(Get Free Report)

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions. It also manufactures various products, which includes food, beverages, paper, pharmaceuticals, building material and adhesives, and others. In addition, the company offers starch, glucose, and other products; and salvage management and disposal services. It serves mining, construction, energy, and transportation sectors. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies. The company produces single-ply roofing products, and warranted roof systems and accessories, including ethylene propylene diene monomer, thermoplastic polyolefin and polyvinyl chloride membrane, polyiso insulation, and engineered metal roofing and wall panel systems for commercial and residential buildings. It also offers building envelope solutions, including high-performance waterproofing and moisture protection products, protective roofing underlayments, fully integrated liquid and sheet applied air/vapor barriers, sealants/primers and flashing systems, roof coatings and mastics, spray polyurethane foam and coating systems, block-molded expanded polystyrene insulation, and engineered products for HVAC applications. It sells its products under the Carlisle SynTec, Versico, WeatherBond, Hunter Panels, Resitrix, and Hertalan brands. Carlisle Companies Incorporated was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.