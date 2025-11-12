Maple Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 1.4% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $19,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.3%

CMG stock opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

