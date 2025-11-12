National Pension Service Purchases 139,070 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

National Pension Service boosted its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,735,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,070 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Comcast were worth $311,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. STF Management LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 60,093 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 141,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,078,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $44.20.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

