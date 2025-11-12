National Pension Service Acquires 68,627 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

National Pension Service increased its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,209,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in American Tower were worth $267,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $72,706,000. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $13,020,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 321,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,094,000 after buying an additional 110,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 126.0% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 97,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 54,360 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Tower from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.11.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $184.88 on Wednesday. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $234.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.19 and its 200 day moving average is $206.06. The company has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 108.63%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

