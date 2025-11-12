IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a negative return on equity of 386.93%.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IRIDEX currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

