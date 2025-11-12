MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Posts Earnings Results

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MVO opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. MV Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $50.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.7%. MV Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MV Oil Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MV Oil Trust currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MV Oil Trust

Institutional Trading of MV Oil Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of MV Oil Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.