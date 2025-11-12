Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.1% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 40,561 shares in the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 153,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after buying an additional 74,972 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.69. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.2627 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

