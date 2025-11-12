TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $71.72 Million Holdings in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,050 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Allstate worth $71,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Allstate by 315.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 113.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.13.

Allstate stock opened at $207.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $176.00 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

